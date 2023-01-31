FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Fort Leavenworth and federal officials are investigating after a civilian employee at the Army post was struck by a train.

A spokesperson for Fort Leavenworth said the employee was outside working on a front-end loader tractor around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Sherman Army Airfield.

Officials said a Union Pacific train collided with the tractor near Chief Joseph Loop and Rialto Road. The railroad company also owns the railroad tracks, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The civilian worker was taken to the hospital by helicopter; his condition is unknown at this time, Fort Leavenworth officials said.

Fort Leavenworth said the National Transportation Safety Board and Union Pacific officials are also on scene investigating the incident.

FOX4 has reached out to Union Pacific and NTSB representatives for more information.

This is a developing story. We will update as we confirm more details.