FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A Fort Leavenworth Army officer died on Thursday, three days after being injured in a motorcycle crash.

Captain Alex W. Northrup, 29, of Kansas City, Mo., was hit by a car Monday morning when he was on his way to work. He was hit on Kansas Highway 5 near Leavenworth.

Northup died Thursday afternoon around 3 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Lieutenant General Milford H. Beagle, commanding general of Fort Leavenworth, said they are deeply saddened by Northrup’s death.

“Yesterday, we lost a member of our Fort Leavenworth family with the death of Cpt. Alex Northrup,” Beagle said. “There are no words that can properly express how saddened I am at losing one of our own. My deepest condolences are with Cpt. Northrup’s family and friends.”

Northup is from Wichita, Kansas, and graduated from Kansas State University. He joined the Army through ROTC in 2016 after graduating college.

His most recent assignment was as the commander of Company B, United States Disciplinary Barracks Battalion.

Leavenworth police are investigating the crash.