SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Four juveniles were injured, and one has died after a crash in Seward County early Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 2:35 p.m., a 17-year-old boy from Syracuse, Kan., was driving a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on U.S. Route 83. With him were four other juveniles.

The KHP says as the driver was negotiating a curve, he left the roadway to the northbound shoulder for an unknown reason. He then overcorrected and entered a side skid, traveling north in the southbound lanes before entering the ditch. While in the ditch, the KHP says the car continued to side skid, eventually tipping over and rolling an unknown number of times before coming to a stop right side up, facing southwest.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, as well as two of his passengers, according to the KHP. The KHP says another passenger received minor injuries, and another one died as a result of their injuries.

The KHP does not reveal the identities of juveniles as it is “protected data.”