WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four new Kansas conservation license plates are coming soon.

The plates will help fund wildlife, fish or state parks, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks.

The KDWP has posted two of the four plates so far to its Facebook page.

The first one features a deer, and the second one features a fish. See below:

Although the KDWP did not say when they will be released, the KDWP Facebook page says the plate that has the most support, or comments on its post, will be released first.

Keep an eye out for the latest plates on the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Facebook page.