OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – Four of six teenagers charged with first-degree murder are scheduled to make their first court appearances in front of a Johnson County judge Monday.

The teenagers are charged with the murder of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri. Cardino died after being shot at Olathe’s Black Bob Park in May.

Johnson County prosecutors filed motions to request all four 14-year-olds be tried as adults. The two remaining teens are 13, and Kansas state law does not allow for them to be tried as adults.

The Johnson County DA’s Office said the incident stemmed from a drug deal that led to a robbery, which then led to the fatal shooting.

But the mother of one of those teens now charged said that’s not the full story.

She said Cardino was selling drugs to the minors, and the 19-year-old pulled out a gun first in an attempt to rob the 13- and 14-year-olds.

A friend of Cardino’s family said he was a good man, but ended up with the wrong crowd.