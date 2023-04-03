OTTAWA, Kan. — A deputy with the Franklin County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is recovering after being involved in a crash this past weekend with a suspected impaired driver.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was stopped at an active railroad crossing just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday waiting for a train to pass, when he was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The deputy’s vehicle was then pushed into another vehicle that was stopped in front of him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy and the driver of the vehicle that struck him were taken to Advent Health Ottawa. Both are expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff’s office.

A passenger in the vehicle that was stopped in front of the deputy sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

During the initial response, the sheriff’s office says evidence suggests the driver who struck the deputy was potentially impaired.

Due to the deputy’s involvement in the crash, the Kanas Highway Patrol will be investigating the incident.