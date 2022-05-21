KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man operating a fraudulent charity has been ordered to turn over $10,000 in funds that were illegally raised, the Attorney General’s office said on Friday.

William Storms III, who operated an organization called “Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police #1 Fund,” has been banned from operating as a charity in the state of Kansas.

According to a news release from the AG’s office, the organization was not associated with the actual Fraternal Order of Police or any other law enforcement organization.

The $10,000 they raised will be given to the Bonner Springs Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 65, which the AG’s office says is a legitimate operating Kansas Fraternal Order of Police.

Additionally, Storms will also reimburse the attorney general’s office for the cost of the investigation. The judgment was approved by a Wyandotte County District Judge on May 12.

Investigators determined that Storms operated an unregistered charity from Nov. 15, 2020, until Feb. 8, 2021, soliciting and collecting donations for supposed charitable purposes. Storms also used the Fraternal Order of Police name without authority, which officials say misled or confused donors as to the intended recipient of the contributions.

The AG’s office offered tips to keep in mind when making charitable contributions: