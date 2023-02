WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita-based Freddy’s Frozen Custard is giving a treat to all of their company-owned locations in the Wichita and the Kansas City area.

Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, and the Kansas City-area Freddy’s locations will all close at 4 p.m. so employees can watch the Super Bowl.

A company spokesperson says it’s just a way for them to reward their staff and allow them to watch the game.

The locations will open at their regular time on the following Monday.