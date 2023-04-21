WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friday marks the 22nd anniversary of the Hoisington Tornado.

On April 21, 2001, a tornado that would go on to be rated as an F4 on the discontinued Fujita Scale, touched down southwest of Hoisington. At the time, an F4 tornado was classified as having wind speeds from 207 to 260 mph. Under the new Enhanced Fujita Scale, it would be classified as an EF-5 tornado.

The tornado moved northeast through Hoisington for two miles. Twelve businesses and 200 homes were destroyed, while 85 homes had significant damage and 200 had minor to moderate damage.

Courtesy National Weather Service

Courtesy National Weather Service

Courtesy National Weather Service

Courtesy National Weather Service

In total, 28 people were hurt, including two who were critically injured, and one person, Gerald Tauscher, died in the storm.

The National Weather Service says the tornado weakened to an F2 as it left the city and traveled an additional three miles north before it dissipated.