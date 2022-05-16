HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Frontier Park, located at Old Hwy 40 in Hays, Kan., welcomed a new baby bison Sunday night.

According to the Hays Convention & Visitors Bureau (HCVB) Facebook page, their white bison, named Ghostbuster, gave birth to the calf. The name and sex of the calf were not included in the Facebook post.

(Courtesy: Hays Convention & Visitors Bureau)

(Courtesy: Hays Convention & Visitors Bureau)

(Courtesy: Hays Convention & Visitors Bureau)

(Courtesy: Hays Convention & Visitors Bureau)

(Courtesy: Hays Convention & Visitors Bureau)

If you go to see Ghostbuster and her new calf, you may find yourself asking, “Where are the rest of the bison?” The HCVB says the Parks Department “has arranged a “swap” with a bison breeder to freshen up our herd, who were beginning to have difficulties calving each spring.”

The HCVB says you may also notice a new, and energetic, bull.

If you visit the bison, the HCVB reminds you to keep your distance and not to feed them.