PLEASANTON, Kan. (WDAF) — Flags were at half-staff Wednesday in Kansas in honor of a volunteer Linn County firefighter killed in the line of duty.

Joshua Haynes was laid to rest Wednesday in Pleasanton, Kansas. He’s survived by four children.

Fellow firefighters pulled him out of a burning chiropractic clinic last week, and an air ambulance flew the 35-year-old to KU Hospital. But doctors couldn’t save him.

Wednesday morning, dozens of people from Linn County and elsewhere paid their respects at a funeral at Pleasanton High School.

Besides volunteering for the fire service, friends said Haynes loved racing at Nevada Speedway in Missouri. Some race cars were part of the procession of fire trucks following the funeral service.

Investigators determined the fire that killed Haynes was not deliberately set.