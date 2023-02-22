CARBONDALE, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral arrangements for a Carbondale teen killed in a Shawnee County crash last week have been released.

Alyssa Lee, 16, the daughter of James and Elizabeth Lee, was born Aug. 29, 2006 in Flint, Michigan, according to her online obituary with Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions. She was a junior at Santa Fe High School in Osage County and wanted to pursue a career in the mental health field. Lee’s school released the following statement regarding her death:

“Santa Fe Trail School Community is sending our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of Alyssa Lee. The Charger Family mourns the loss of one of our students and all those affected by this tragedy. Counselors and support staff are available for students, staff, and family during this difficult time.” USD 434 statement

In her obituary, Lee’s family wrote she loved horses and working at a ranch during the summer. Her hobbies included cuddling with her three dogs, watching TV and movies with her boyfriend and playing the guitar with friends. She enjoyed performing songs by Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift and Paramore.

“While her family is thankful for the time they had with Alyssa, her absence will leave a hole in their lives. She will always be loved and missed.” Obituary excerpt

Lee is survived by her siblings, parents and many extended family members.

A Celebration of Life for Lee is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel located at 1321 Southwest 10th Ave. in Topeka. A reception will follow at the Carbondale ELM Community Building. Memorial contributions may be made in Lee’s honor to B&C Equine Rescue, Inc.

Lee’s service will be livestreamed here. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help Lee’s family during this time.

Lee died following a crash on Feb. 15. Kansas Highway Patrol investigators say she was driving on Highway 75 in Shawnee County when wrong-way driver struck her vehicle head-on. The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and driving under the influence.