HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Plans to remove the dirt race track at the Kansas State Fairgrounds have been paused after a public meeting Tuesday.

Fans of the track have worked together for months to save it after the board announced it would close at the end of 2023.

On Tuesday, racers and fans asked the board to keep the track.

Over 200 people attended the Kansas State Fair Board meeting.

They shared their memories of visiting the decades-old track.

The State Fair Board failed to make a decision after the hour-long meeting. Instead, they decided to wait until Tuesday, November 21, to determine the track’s future.

“There is no earthly reason that it has to be done now,” said Roger Givens, who lives in Hutchinson.

People pleaded emotionally, sharing what the track means to them.

“Racing is in my blood. I race, me and my son race,” said Mel Hambelton Ford General Manager Phil Nightingale.

People cheered Nightingale on, hoping the track stays.

“This is the biggest energy Hutch has seen for a long time. It matters to a lot of people,” said Larned Mayor and Save Our Track Organizer William Nusser.

“It needs to stay. I mean, it will disappoint so many people,” said Hutchinson Resident, Lorrie Foos.

Groups presented two proposals to save the track.

One of the organizers of the Hutchinson Grand National offered to increase rent, and the fair would keep its cut of concessions.

The other proposal by Mel Hambelton Ford and other organizations would upgrade the concrete barriers and add dirt work.

“I promise you we will bring a great racing environment not just for families but everybody involved,” said Nightingale.

The State Fair Board Vice President, Bob Atkisson said he was glad to hear everyone’s input.

“There is a lot of passionate people here, and we understand that,” said Atkisson.

At the end of the meeting, the board decided to push back a decision to their next meeting.

“I still believe the board will listen to the people and understand their duty as Kansas State Fair Board members,” said Nusser.

Racers and fans are hopeful that the track will be saved, allowing for more memories to be made.

The next State Fair Board meeting is at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Administration Building at the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

The State Fair Board Vice President said they would have to put in a motion to rescind the decision to close the track that was made last year.

The board will discuss the two proposals and go from there.