BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A motor home in central Kansas exploded Saturday morning, injuring the property owner.

According to Barton County District #2 (BCFD #2), they responded at 10:39 a.m. to the report of a metal shop that was on fire that had a motor home inside.

BCFD #2 says the explosion of the motor home caused the fire.

Courtesy: Barton County Fire Dist. #2

Upon arrival, the first arriving trucks reported seeing heavy black smoke. BCFD #2 says they started an aggressive attack from the outside. A third arriving truck hooked up to a nearby hydrant to keep a steady flow of water to the units.

After the fire was knocked down, BCFD #2 requested mutual aid to help relieve its firefighters.

BCFD #2 says that is when Great Bend responded with one fire truck and a captain’s vehicle that had five firefighters.

After the fire was put out, BCFD #2 says the overhaul was completed.

According to BCFD #2, that is when it was discovered that the property owner was in the building at the time of the explosion.

The property owner was taken to an area hospital and then flown to a Wichita hospital with burns, according to BCFD #2.