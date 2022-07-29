GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Students in Garden City Public Schools will spend 20 more minutes in the classroom each day this school year. It is because of an agreement negotiated between the school district and the Garden City Education Association.

The agreement adds 20 minutes to the daily student contact time. As a result, students will have seven hours of class time instead of six hours and 40 minutes. This will reduce the district’s total number of school days from 174.5 to 169.5.

The start times for the elementary schools in the district will be 8:30 a.m. The schools will release at 4:10 p.m. daily.

The intermediate centers in the district will start at 8:30 a.m. and will let out at 4:05 p.m. every day.

The middle schools in the district will start at 7:50 a.m. and will end school at 3:10 p.m. each day.

The Garden City Achieve will start at 8:20 a.m. and will let out at 3:40 p.m.

The Garden City High School will start at 7:50 a.m. and will end the school day at 3:20 p.m.

Garfield Early Childhood Center’s morning session will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 11:45 a.m. The afternoon session will start at 12:25 p.m. and end at 3:40 p.m.

The first day of school for Garden City Public Schools will be August 17 with a half-day orientation for students in grades kindergarten through fifth, seventh, ninth and tenth, and all students new to Garden City Public Schools.

The first full day of school for all Garden City Public Schools students will be August 18.

For more information about the start of the school year, go to www.gckschools.com.