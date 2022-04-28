GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Community College (GCCC) has received state funding totaling $1.5 million for the expansion of its John Deere Ag Tech, Industrial Maintenance, and Welding training programs.

The expansion is set to connect the existing John Deere Training Facility and allow GCCC to serve more students and meet local industry workforce demands.

The money was found after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed the state budget on April 20 and included $28.5 million in matching funds for community college programs and facility enhancements.

GCCC was one of five community colleges to have their projects approved.

“We are excited by the announcement of funding for this much-needed expansion. Our John Deere Ag Tech, Industrial Maintenance, and Welding programs continue to grow, and there is a high demand for these careers,” Dr. Ryan Ruda, GCCC president, said. “We want to extend our thanks to the State and Legislators for recognizing the importance of this project.”