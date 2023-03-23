GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An elementary school in Garden City hosted a breakfast for first responders on Thursday.

Jennie Wilson Elementary School hosted Heroes Breakfast and invited Eagle Med, Finney County EMS, Finney County Sheriff’s Department, Garden City Fire Department, Garden City Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Life Save to enjoy a meal before school.

Garden City Public Schools Public Information Coordinator Roy Cessna says the school hosted the event to express its gratitude for everything they do to keep the community safe.

Courtesy: Garden City Public Schools

The first responders also had the opportunity to visit with students before school started.