GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Fire Department (GCFD) has recently received pet oxygen mask kits through the Project Breathe Program, a pet oxygen mask donation program, created by Invisible Fence.

Below, Caddy and June Freeman model the fire department’s new pet oxygen masks.

Caddy shows how a pet oxygen mask is used on a dog (Courtesy: Garden City Fire Department)

Battalion Chief Luke Freeman and Firefighter Ruby Martinez try out their station’s new pet oxygen mask on Caddy (Courtesy: Garden City Fire Department)

Battalion Chief Luke Freeman and Firefighter Ruby Martinez try out their station’s new pet oxygen mask on June (Courtesy: Garden City Fire Department)

Cady and June (Courtesy: Garden City Fire Department)

According to a Facebook post from the Garden City Fire Department, a few months ago, crews had to use an animal oxygen mask to help a dog that they rescued from a house fire to breathe. Due to the incident, the GCFD quickly realized they needed animal oxygen masks on all of their “first-out” trucks.

That is when they reached out to Invisible Fence to become a part of the Project Breathe Program.

The program was created to provide oxygen mask kits to fire departments and other first responders.

Although the U.S. Fire Administration doesn’t keep an official statistic, industry sources estimate 40,000 to 150,000 pets die each year in fires. Most succumb to smoke inhalation. Invisible Fence

According to Invisible Fence, each kit includes a small, medium and large mask. Fire departments are eligible to receive one kit per station.

To request a mask kit donation for your department, click here.

Through the Project Breathe Program, Invisible Fence says they have been able to save at least 201 pets from fire and smoke inhalation from the over 25,170 masks that they have donated.