GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Fire Department (GCFD) rescued an animal from a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to the GCFD, at 2:55 a.m., they responded to the report of a fire in the 1300 block of S. Rolling Hills Road in Garden City.

Upon arrival, crews report they found a small shed fully engulfed and that the flames had spread to the home.

“Fire personnel made entry into the structure, completed a search where one animal was rescued, and extinguished the fire,” the GCFD said.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

The fire was under control by 4:05 a.m., according to the GCFD.

An investigation revealed the cause to be unintentional/accidental.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Department and Finney County EMS assisted.