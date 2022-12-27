GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Fire Department (GCFD) rescued an animal from a house fire early Thursday morning.
According to the GCFD, at 2:55 a.m., they responded to the report of a fire in the 1300 block of S. Rolling Hills Road in Garden City.
Upon arrival, crews report they found a small shed fully engulfed and that the flames had spread to the home.
“Fire personnel made entry into the structure, completed a search where one animal was rescued, and extinguished the fire,” the GCFD said.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.
The fire was under control by 4:05 a.m., according to the GCFD.
An investigation revealed the cause to be unintentional/accidental.
The Finney County Sheriff’s Department and Finney County EMS assisted.