GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City fire marshal says a business fire Monday afternoon was caused by a lithium-ion battery failure in a golf cart.

The fire was at a heating and cooling company in the 2700 block of North Ray Road on the northwest side of town.

When the Garden City Fire Department arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the building, and all the workers were safely outside. Firefighters got the fire out and stayed on the scene for about two and a half hours.

Fire Marshal Gene Robertson responded to the scene. After an investigation, he said the fire was accidental and was determined to have originated from the golf cart battery.

Last May, fire investigators said they suspected a golf cart’s lithium-ion battery was the possible cause of a building fire in Harvey County.