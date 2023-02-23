GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City firefighter has passed on his shield number to his son, who is now in the same department.

According to the Garden City Fire Department Facebook page, the father, Battalion Chief James Southern, joined the GCFD in March 2003.

“[He] never thought he would see the day he and his son worked in the same department simultaneously,” the GCFD said.

According to the GCFD, his son, Anthony Southern, would grow up to finish an enlistment in the Army and complete his Firefighter I certification.

Anthony would join the department in July 2022 as a firefighter I.

On Wednesday morning, the GCFD says the father-son duo made GCFD history when James passed shield number 643 to Anthony.

James held his shield number for nearly 20 years before being promoted and receiving a new command shield number.