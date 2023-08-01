GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Students in Garden City Public Schools USD 457 will spend 20 minutes less in school each day this year.

Instead of seven hours, they will be in school for six hours and 40 minutes.

A spokesperson for the school district said the change is due to a negotiated agreement between USD 457 and the Garden City Education Association.

Changing the length of the school day means the number of school days goes from 169.5 to 170.5.

These are the new hours for Garden City Public Schools:

School Start Time End Time Elementary schools 8:30 a.m. 3:50 p.m. Intermediate centers 8:30 a.m 3:45 p.m. Middle schools 7:50 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Garden City Achieve 8:20 a.m. 3:20 p.m. Garden City High School 7:50 a.m. 3 p.m. Garfield Early Childhood Center: Morning 8:30 a.m. 11:35 a.m. Garfield Early Childhood Center: Afternoon 12:15 p.m. 3:20 p.m.

Many students will return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 15, for a half-day orientation. They are students in:

Kindergarten through fifth, seventh, ninth and tenth grades

All students new to Garden City Public Schools

The first full day of school for elementary through high school students will be Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The first day of school for Garfield Early Childhood Center is Monday, Aug. 21

USD 457 wants parents to update their contact information with the schools so the district can reach families about any updates.

