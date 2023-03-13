GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — After an investigation by the Garden City Police Department (GCPD), a homicide in Garden City has been deemed self-defense, meaning no arrests will be made and no charges will be filed.

The homicide happened around 5:20 a.m. on Monday, March 6, in the 2600 block of N. 3rd Street.

An initial investigation revealed that 27-year-old Braxtyn Loyd was picked up by a family member after a night out. An altercation later ensued between the two and another family member inside the home.

The GCPD says Loyd allegedly pulled out a firearm and threatened the family members when he was shot. He was taken to a Wichita hospital, where he later died.

Further evidence gathered was reviewed by the GCPD and the Finney County Attorney’s Office.

“At this time, both the Garden City Police Department and the Finney County Attorney agree the evidence available provides probable cause that the suspect in this matter acted in self-defense,” the GCPD said.

No arrests will be made, and no charges will be filed in the case.

The GCPD says, “If additional evidence comes to light indicating this homicide was not justified by self-defense, the Garden City Police Department and the Finney County Attorney will re-evaluate the case to determine if charges should be filed at that time.”