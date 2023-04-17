GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Kansas Kennel Club (GCKKC) is hosting an All-Breed Dog Show from Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23.

The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 8 a.m. on Sunday. It will be at the Exhibition and West Pavilion at the Finney County Fairgrounds, 209 Lake Ave.

“Hundreds of dogs and their owners will get the chance to strut their stuff in the show ring,” the GCKKC says.

The GCKKC says events include:

Judging of various dog breeds in Conformation

Obedience trials, which test a dog’s understanding of commands

Rally trials will challenge dogs to test their ability to follow commands, maneuver hurdles and retrieve articles

Puppies will be getting started in the sport in the AKC Sanctioned 4 and under 6 Months Puppy Competition

Owner-handlers will compete in a special series called the National Owner-Handled Series

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free as well.