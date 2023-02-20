GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City has announced the return of its popular Citizens Academy program, which will take place from March 23 to May 11.

The free, eight-week course is open to all Garden City residents who want to learn more about services provided by the city and its daily operations.

The program gives people a behind-the-scenes look at what happens within the City on a daily basis and helps them better understand how their community is run.

The Citizens Academy program will be led by City staff and includes tours of facilities, as well as group activities. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with City leaders and staff, ask questions, and learn about the various services and programs provided by the City.

Classes will be held once a week at various City facilities, and participants will learn about the inner workings of City departments, such as public works, police and fire, and finance.

Those interested in participating can apply until March 10 by visiting the City’s website or by calling 620-276-1167.