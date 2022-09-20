GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City has launched a new text messaging service for residents.

My GCKS will allow residents to ask questions of city officials and request services, as well as receive alerts about everything from severe weather, to roadwork and utility issues. Last August, the city conducted a survey of residents asking a variety of questions about communication from the city. From the survey, they learned that many residents would prefer a text messaging option.

“My GCKS provides another avenue for the City to listen to its residents. We want to hear their feedback, questions, and messages,” says Communications Manager Jamie Stewart. “We appreciate residents participating in our survey last year, and we are excited to deliver this text messaging service as a result.”

To sign up for services, residents can text “Hello” to (855) 955-GCKS (4257). They will receive text instructions on how to send messages to various departments or sign up for the various alerts and messages available through the system.

More details can be found on the city’s website.