GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Charges were filed against the man accused of making an active shooter threat against Garden City Community College.

Alejandro Salazar, 39, was charged on Monday with aggravated criminal threat, unlawful request for emergency service assistance, and interference with law enforcement.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, at 8:05 a.m., the Garden City Police Department received a 911 call indicating a possible active shooter in the library of GCCC.

The department said the initial investigation determined Salazar went to the library and told an employee there was an active shooter inside the library and then indicated it was outside. Salazar was detained by police in the library while law enforcement actively searched and cleared all buildings on campus. After a thorough investigation, the college was released from its lockdown and subsequently dismissed for the day, and law enforcement determined there was not an active shooter on campus. The scene was cleared at 12:30 p.m., and no weapons or evidence of an active shooter were located.

After further investigation, it was determined that Salazar falsely indicated there was an active shooter. The motive behind the incident is unknown.