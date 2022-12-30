GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 53-year-old Garden City man was arrested after threatening to shoot officers on Thursday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Theron Place.

Garden City police reported that the man called city staff and made threatening comments about having his home’s power restored promptly.

When officers arrived at the man’s home, city electric personnel replaced the meter and restored power. When work was complete, the man stood with a firearm and motioned he was going to shoot officers. Officers took cover, and the man barricaded himself inside.

The police attempted to negotiate with the man for over two hours. He eventually surrendered and was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal threat and interference of an LEO.

Officers searched the home after obtaining a search warrant and located three loaded firearms.

During the incident, the Garden City/Finney County SWAT team, Kansas Highway Patrol, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to assist.