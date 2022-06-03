GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man who was on parole was arrested on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department (GCPD).

Kansas Department of Corrections agents conducted a home visit to 20-year-old Jalen Paxson of Garden City in the 2800 block of Terrace Place. During a search of the home, officers found THC, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Paxon was arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and possession of THC.

An investigation is ongoing.