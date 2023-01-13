GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s the type of call that certainly seems fitting for Friday the 13th.

Garden City Police were called to Abe Hubert Elementary School after a bat was found flying around inside. The department posted the incident to Facebook, stating that because they can bite and the chance of contracting rabies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism was called in to assist in capturing the winged mammal.

The bat was successfully captured by KDWP who will determine what to do next. Garden City Police say they are “hopeful the bat will be reunited with its kind or Batman.”