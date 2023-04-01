GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is asking for help in locating a homicide suspect.

Armando Pavon Campos (Courtesy: Garden City Police Department)

According to the GCPD, the suspect is 44-year-old Armando Pavon Campos of Garden City. The GCPD states Campos is 5 feet 6 inches, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is missing part of his right leg and has a prosthetic.

On Friday, March 31, around 2:40 p.m., the GCPD says officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Conkling Avenue for a person down.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 63-year-old Julia Landeros dead inside the home. She had been stabbed.

“The initial investigation has determined that the incident occurred earlier in the week,” the GCPD said. “Campos has been identified as a suspect.”

If Campos is located or you have information on him, the GCPD asks you to please call them at 620-276-1300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).