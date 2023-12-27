GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is looking for 31-year-old Pedro Contreras-Hernandez of Garden City, whose family is worried for his well-being.

According to the GCPD, Contreras-Hernandez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

The GCPD says Contreras-Hernandez was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, in Garden City.

If you have any information on Contreras-Hernandez or locate him, the GCPD is asking you to please call them at 620-276-1300.