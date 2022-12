GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department turns 100 years old in 2023.

The department will hold a public celebration to mark the occasion. It will take place on Jan. 9 at the Garden City Community College Pauline Joyce Fine Arts Building, located at 801 Campus Drive, starting at 10 a.m.

In addition to the public celebration, officers will be presented with special commemorative badges that will be worn in place of their current badges.