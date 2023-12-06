GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is warning the public of callers impersonating their officers.

“We continue to receive reports from the public that people identifying themselves as our Police Officers are calling and demanding money for outstanding warrants or court fines toward traffic accidents or other cases under the threat of arrest or serious consequences,” said the GCPD in a Facebook post.

The GCPD says a victim lost hundreds of dollars after a scam caller portraying themself as an officer requested money stemming from a recent accident in lieu of a warrant.

“We want to emphasize that the Garden City Police Department will NEVER call you and ask for money under any circumstance – police personnel will only call you in response to active incidents or investigations,” said the GCPD.

The GCPD is asking the public to spread the word and speak with their loved ones about staying vigilant against fraudulent callers.

“If you receive a call from anyone stating they are from any law enforcement agency, hang up and call or visit the actual agency to verify the call is legitimate,” said the GCPD.

If you have questions or believe you have been a victim of a scam caller, the GCPD asks you to please contact them at 620-276-1300.