GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in the 900 block of N. 9th Street.

According to the department, officers responded to St. Catherine Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by the shooting suspect, a 20-year-old man.

According to investigators, the two people argued at the suspect’s home on North 9th Street. After the argument, police say the suspect was handling a gun and was intoxicated when the gun went off and hit the victim.

After arriving at the hospital in Garden City, the victim was flown to Wichita due to the extent of his injuries.

Police say they booked the 20-year-old man into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm, and interference with law enforcement.

Police are still investigating.