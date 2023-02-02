From L to R: Firefighter Cory Ruff, Officers PJ Foster, and Manuel Govea, Andrew Cavalier

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Garden City police officers have received lifesaving awards after saving the life of a stabbing victim.

It happened on Sept. 1, 2022, in the early morning hours when police were called to the 1200 block of E Chestnut St in Garden City for an EMS assist.

Inside, they found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds from a domestic violence incident.

Officers Andrew Cavalier, PJ Foster, and Manuel Govea immediately began lifesaving measures by applying pressure, packing her wounds to stop the bleeding, and continually speaking with her.

Courtesy: Garden City Police Department Courtesy: Garden City Police Department

After EMS and fire arrived, the woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection to the incident.

The Garden City Police Department says one of the firefighters who responded, Cory Rupp, was among the personnel who had recently trained the officers in how to provide medical first aid.

Rupp brought their actions to the attention of the department’s command staff, commending their efforts by saying her survival was a direct result of their actions.