GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal investment of $500,000 will be given to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD), Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday.

The investment will give GCPD a Mobile Command Emergency 911 Dispatch Center. It will provide a secondary option of communication for first responders if the main 911 dispatch is inoperable.

Additionally, because it is mobile, it will allow transportation to other nearby agencies if assistance is needed.

“Senator Moran has been a vocal advocate for first responders and public safety,” GCPD said in a Facebook post. “We cannot thank him enough for his efforts. We are incredibly humbled by the awarded funding, which will support our department to further protect Garden City and Finney County.”