GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department hopes someone will come forward who may have information in connection to an assault that left a man critically injured.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. March 23 outside the El Patron Restaurante & Cantina, located at 606 W. Fulton Street in Garden City. Police say the 62-year-old man was assaulted by an unidentified suspect.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have information about what happened to contact them at (620) 276-1300.

You can also submit your information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807 or texting your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and your tip to Tip411 (847-411).

The victim’s family tells KSN News that the man had to be transported to a Colorado Springs hospital for treatment, and he remains in critical condition.