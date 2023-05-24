GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department will be hosting active shooter response training in July.

ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) Certified Instructor training will take place on July 24 and 25, 2023. The two day course is designed to teach skills and strategies to help survive an active shooter or other violent event.

Once training is complete, participants will be certified ALICE instructors and will be qualified to train others in their community. The training is open to law enforcement, schools, healthcare, businesses, and the general public.

For more information on the course cost and how to register, click here.