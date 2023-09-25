GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police are urging residents to be vigilant following 3 different accidents, including one that killed a bicyclist Wednesday.
The department took to social media to warn both drivers and pedestrians to be more safety conscious. They offer the following safety tips.
For Drivers:
- Obey all traffic laws and speed limits
- Watch for pedestrians at all times – use caution when backing up, and yield the right of way to pedestrians when turning
- Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, making eye contact to indicate that you see them
- Be careful when passing buses or stopped vehicles
- Stay alert, minimize distractions, buckle up, and put the phone down
For Pedestrians and Cyclists:
- Follow the rules of the road, obeying all traffic signs and signals
- Use designated crosswalks, sidewalks, or other pedestrian paths, and look both ways before crossing
- Don’t assume drivers can see you – be visible and predictable, wear bright/reflective clothing, and cross in well-lit areas
- Stay alert, minimize distractions, and put the phone down
- Walk with a parent, friend, or group
In 2020, 4 bicyclists were killed on Kansas roadways. In 2022, there were 47 pedestrian fatalities in Kansas.
For more traffic safety tips, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.