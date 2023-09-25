GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police are urging residents to be vigilant following 3 different accidents, including one that killed a bicyclist Wednesday.

The department took to social media to warn both drivers and pedestrians to be more safety conscious. They offer the following safety tips.

For Drivers:

Obey all traffic laws and speed limits

Watch for pedestrians at all times – use caution when backing up, and yield the right of way to pedestrians when turning

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, making eye contact to indicate that you see them

Be careful when passing buses or stopped vehicles

Stay alert, minimize distractions, buckle up, and put the phone down

For Pedestrians and Cyclists:

Follow the rules of the road, obeying all traffic signs and signals

Use designated crosswalks, sidewalks, or other pedestrian paths, and look both ways before crossing

Don’t assume drivers can see you – be visible and predictable, wear bright/reflective clothing, and cross in well-lit areas

Stay alert, minimize distractions, and put the phone down

Walk with a parent, friend, or group

In 2020, 4 bicyclists were killed on Kansas roadways. In 2022, there were 47 pedestrian fatalities in Kansas.

For more traffic safety tips, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.