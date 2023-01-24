GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police are warning about fentanyl overdoses in their community.

The department says over the past several weeks, first responders have been called out to numerous presumed fentanyl-related overdoses in Garden City and Finney County. They say the drug is getting mixed more and more with other illicit drugs in powder and pill form.

Police say there is no way to tell the difference between unadulterated drugs and those combined with fentanyl. They urge the community to talk to their friends and family about fentanyl and encourage those struggling with addiction to seek help.

They ask the community to report illegal drug activity by 620-276-1300 or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 620-275-7807. You can also text your tip to Garden City Police by texting GCTIP, and your information to Tip411 (847411).