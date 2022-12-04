WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is warning the public of a rise in smash-and-grab burglaries this holiday season.

“A smash and grab auto burglary is when the window of a vehicle is broken so that an individual can quickly steal small but valuable items left in plain view, such as cash, purses, wallets, cellphones and other electronics,” the GCPD says.

The GCPD reports that between Friday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26, they received four reports of smash-and-grab auto burglaries across town.

“These auto burglaries can occur any time of day,” says the GCPD.

The GCPD shares the following tips on how to avoid becoming a target:

Remove your valuables from your car – never leave your valuables lying on your seats, dashboards, or floors! If you can’t take items with you, hide them out of sight.

Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and engage the anti-theft alarm system.

Keep your car visible and park near other people. Seek busy parking lots where there is plenty of pedestrian and vehicle traffic. If you’ll be away from your vehicle after dark, park in a well-lit area.

Never leave your keys in your vehicle.

If see something suspicious, call the police.

“Every hurdle you can provide makes it more likely burglars move on,” the GCPD says. “Stay vigilant, Garden City!”