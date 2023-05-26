WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department said on Facebook Friday it is not selling T-shirts.

The post showed screenshots of text messages residents have gotten with a link at the bottom and the text saying, “Garden City Police Department shirt $10 OFF ready to order now.”

GCPD says if you receive texts or emails about it, block the phone numbers, delete the message or ignore them.

If you believe you are a victim of any scam or fraud, you are encouraged to call GCPD at 620-276-1300.