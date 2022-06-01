GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Public Schools are offering free meals for kids this summer.
The meals are similar to ones served to students during the school year. The meals will include an entree, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.
Anyone 18 and under can receive a free meal. Adults accompanied by a child may purchase one for $4.
USD 457’s Summer Food Service Program, which includes a Grab and Go Meal Service, as well as a Mobile Meals Program, will begin on Monday, June 6, at a variety of locations.
Grab and Go Meal Service
The Grab and Go Meal Service dates, times and locations vary. Below is a complete schedule:
- Every Monday through Thursday from June 6 to June 30, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Gertrude Walker Elementary School
- Every Monday through Friday from June 6 to June 17, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Buffalo Jones Elementary School, Florence Wilson Elementary School and Victor Ornelas Elementary School
- Every Friday and Saturday from June 4 to July 31, 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Finney County Library
Mobile Meals Program
The Mobile Meals Program will be every Monday through Thursday from June 2 to June 30 at the following times and locations:
- 10:30-10:45 a.m. at Mary Street Apartments, 305 W Mary St
- 10:45-11:15 a.m. at Burnside Frontage, 400 Burnside Dr
- 11:00-11:30 a.m. at Acosta Trailer Park, 2601 W Mary St
- 11:00-11:30 a.m. at H&H Trailers, 4103 E U.S. Hwy 50
- 11:00-11:30 a.m. at East Garden Village, 4101 E. U.S. Hwy 50
- 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Wagon Wheel, 1402 Boots Rd
- 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Towns Riverview, 6000 Water Hole Dr
- 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Farmland Rd., 50 Farmland Rd
- 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Ayala Park, 224 N Taylor
- 12:30-1:00 p.m. at Zoo Parking Lot, 504 E Maple St
Reservations are not required.
The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is an equal opportunity provider.