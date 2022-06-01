GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Public Schools are offering free meals for kids this summer.

The meals are similar to ones served to students during the school year. The meals will include an entree, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.

Anyone 18 and under can receive a free meal. Adults accompanied by a child may purchase one for $4.

USD 457’s Summer Food Service Program, which includes a Grab and Go Meal Service, as well as a Mobile Meals Program, will begin on Monday, June 6, at a variety of locations.

Grab and Go Meal Service

The Grab and Go Meal Service dates, times and locations vary. Below is a complete schedule:

Every Monday through Thursday from June 6 to June 30, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Gertrude Walker Elementary School

Every Monday through Friday from June 6 to June 17, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Buffalo Jones Elementary School, Florence Wilson Elementary School and Victor Ornelas Elementary School

Every Friday and Saturday from June 4 to July 31, 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Finney County Library

Mobile Meals Program

The Mobile Meals Program will be every Monday through Thursday from June 2 to June 30 at the following times and locations:

10:30-10:45 a.m. at Mary Street Apartments, 305 W Mary St

10:45-11:15 a.m. at Burnside Frontage, 400 Burnside Dr

11:00-11:30 a.m. at Acosta Trailer Park, 2601 W Mary St

11:00-11:30 a.m. at H&H Trailers, 4103 E U.S. Hwy 50

11:00-11:30 a.m. at East Garden Village, 4101 E. U.S. Hwy 50

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Wagon Wheel, 1402 Boots Rd

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Towns Riverview, 6000 Water Hole Dr

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Farmland Rd., 50 Farmland Rd

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Ayala Park, 224 N Taylor

12:30-1:00 p.m. at Zoo Parking Lot, 504 E Maple St

Reservations are not required.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is an equal opportunity provider.