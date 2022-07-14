GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Public Schools will have Wi-Fi on school buses. The district announced Thursday that the technology and transportation departments worked to install it on all USD 457 buses this summer.

The district said iPads would connect to the Wi-Fi as if they were in a classroom. Filters and access settings comply with district policy and can be managed by the school district’s technology department.

Charlie Stillian shows a new Wi-Fi connection. (Courtesy: USD 457)

The connections are available to students who use their time to do homework on the bus.

“We felt it was important to offer this service to our students who need access and ability to use the time they have riding to and from school to complete their school assignments,” said Charlie Stillian, the district’s transportation director. “This will be especially useful for our students who are traveling long distances or to games and other school activities.”

The opportunity to install Wi-Fi on the school buses was made possible through Emergency Connectivity Funding, which provides dollars for connectivity for remote learning.

The first day of school for the 2022-23 school year will be Wednesday, August 17, with a half-day orientation for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, seventh grade, ninth and tenth grades and all students new to Garden City Public Schools. The district’s first full day of school will be Thursday, August 18.