GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Teacher shortages across Kansas are forcing school districts to come up with solutions. Garden City’s school district (USD 457) revealed its solution on Wednesday, leaving many concerned.

The school district decided that it is moving certified staff in intervention positions, such as at-risk, English as a Second Language (ESL), and elementary science teachers, to full-time classroom openings in the district.

Many teachers and people in the community say they’re upset about the decision.

The superintendent sent a letter to staff and KSN saying they are not cutting positions. You can view the full letter below. He says no programs are losing services, and all students with at-risk, English as a Second Language or special education needs will be met.

Teachers and community members say it’s not going to be the same.

“I’d go from teaching exclusively science to teaching everything but science because now a random long-term sub would be getting my science job,” Neil Lundgren, lead elementary science teacher, said.

Joshua Hinde has many friends and family who use the ESL program.

“I feel like it’s extremely important to have an actual ESL teacher,” Hinde said. “I don’t know if they’ll be able to provide the proper education in ESL that somebody that has actually studied and educated in that field.”

The Kansas Department of Education Director of Teacher Licensure, Shane Carter, says this is something they have seen many districts across Kansas do to overcome teacher shortages.

“It’s a pretty standard practice across the board,” Carter said. “From our perspective, that employment aspect of it and utilizing the staff as needed, we leave that up to the district.”

Lundgren says the reason he moved to Garden City 10 years ago was to teach science. So

although he understands the shortage issue, science is his passion, and he wishes the district could find a different solution.

The superintendent would not agree to do an interview.

Superintendent Mike Dominguez forwarded the following email to staff and KSN: