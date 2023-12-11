GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An investigation is underway in Garden City after videos on social media show a school resource officer slamming a child to the ground.

The Garden City Police Department told KSN the event happened on Friday, Dec. 8.

According to the GCPD, two students got into a fight on campus, and the SRO responded.

The video shows the officer picking one of the students up and tackling him to the ground.

The student tackled to the ground was evaluated by EMS and released at the scene, according to the GCPD. The other student involved was not hurt.

The GCPS says the SRO is not on administrative leave and still assigned as a school resource officer while the investigation plays out.

The GCPD released the following information in a Facebook post:

COMMUNITY INFORMATION: The Garden City Police Department and USD 457 are aware of a recent fight between two students at one of the schools in the district, where a School Resource Officer responded to the fight and restrained one of the students. The student was evaluated and cleared by EMS at the scene.



“As a matter of standard procedure, every use of force incident is documented and investigated. Any use of force incident which raises concerns or allegations of misconduct is investigated by the Office of Professional Standards, culminating with a legal review from the City Attorney.



“The Garden City Police Department and USD 457 collaborate to provide a safe environment for students and staff in the community.” Garden City Police Department – KS

KSN will provide more information as it becomes avaiable.