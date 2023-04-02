SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A teen from Garden City was seriously injured in a crash after running from police early Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 2 a.m., the 17-year-old boy was fleeing from a traffic stop with the Seward County Sheriff’s Department in the 600 block of S Seward Ave when he hit a 2009 GMC Canyon pickup that was parked legally.

The KHP says debris from both cars hit a third car, a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that was parked legally.

The boy was transported to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP.