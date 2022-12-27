GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Garden City teenager was shot at a party on Christmas morning.

The Garden City Police Department said officers responded around 4:25 a.m. to the shooting call in the 600 block of N. 8th St.

The teenage boy was at a party when he was shot. He was flown to Colorado due to the extent of his injuries.

The GCPD said the investigation is ongoing and is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed the shooting or have information related, you should call the department at 620-276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).