WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new station for the Garden City Fire Department and emergency services is coming soon.

Garden City will be breaking ground on the new fire station on Dec. 19. It will be at East Schulman Avenue and North Jennie Barker Road.

“This significant event marks a milestone in our community’s commitment to public safety and emergency services,” The Garden City Fire Department said in a news release.

When finished, the station will be able to house up to 10 firefighters and six EMS personnel. GCFD said it will serve as a vital hub strategically positioned to respond swiftly to emergencies, ensuring residents’ safety and property protection.